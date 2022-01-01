Home-2022 Chem-Man Training Seminar

2022 Chem-Man Training Seminar

By AgAir Update Staff
Chem-Man has announced its 2022 software training seminar, to be held on February 4th, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

This full-day seminar will be sure to cover the basics up through advanced tips and tricks which will help Chem-Man’s customers utilize the software to its highest efficiency. They will also be showcasing the new and upcoming features of their newest program, Service Life Online.

This seminar is open to everyone, whether you are already one of Chem-Man’s existing customers, or just interested in learning how Chem-Man may fit into your system. 

To RSVP or learn more, visit: https://www.chem-man.com/trainingseminar

