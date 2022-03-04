LEGACY OF INNOVATION ENABLES AGRICULTURAL SUSTAINABILITY: CELEBRATION OF MODERN AG ON THE NATIONAL MALL

Hunger is the greatest threat to the environment.

Why you may be asking? Because hungry people do desperate things. Because until you have enough to eat, everything else is a small problem.

These points are too often an underappreciated component in the sustainable agriculture debate. Today, a major focus of the agricultural community is to prepare to provide for a world with 9 billion humans. A world in which we will need to produce more food in the next 30 years, then we have in the last 10,000 years combined while using less land, water, and other vital inputs.

Losing sight of this goal could have disastrous consequences for the planet as well as those on the bottom rungs of the economic ladder.

With that in mind, we can ask ourselves, how are we going to sustainably provide for this future?

Read more on this post at AEM.org