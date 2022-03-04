Home-Press ReleasesLEGACY OF INNOVATION ENABLES AGRICULTURAL SUSTAINABILITY: CELEBRATION OF MODERN AG ON THE NATIONAL...

LEGACY OF INNOVATION ENABLES AGRICULTURAL SUSTAINABILITY: CELEBRATION OF MODERN AG ON THE NATIONAL MALL

By Ryan Mason
0
114
View of Capitol Building and Washington Monument from Reflecting Pool, Washington DC, USA

Hunger is the greatest threat to the environment.  

Why you may be asking? Because hungry people do desperate things. Because until you have enough to eat, everything else is a small problem.  

These points are too often an underappreciated component in the sustainable agriculture debate. Today, a major focus of the agricultural community is to prepare to provide for a world with 9 billion humans. A world in which we will need to produce more food in the next 30 years, then we have in the last 10,000 years combined while using less land, water, and other vital inputs.

Losing sight of this goal could have disastrous consequences for the planet as well as those on the bottom rungs of the economic ladder.

With that in mind, we can ask ourselves, how are we going to sustainably provide for this future? 

Read more on this post at AEM.org

Ryan Mason
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 1975 Ag Cat G-164B1975 Ag Cat G-164B
    1975 Ag Cat G-164B, N8834H R1340, TT 7266+ SMOH 227+ TT3653+ Super clean beautiful Ag-cat. SATLOC Bantam Intelliflow, 114 long range fuel, Kawak Throttle Quadrant, Collins A/C, 330 gal hopper, Smoker [...] Read more »
    Published: March 10, 2022 - 6:38 pm
  • 1998 AT402B w/-34AG1998 AT402B w/-34AG
    1998 AT402B w/-34AG, New spars in March, prop 784 SOH. $600K Contact Speck/Heath 979-543-5272.[...] Read more »
    Published: March 9, 2022 - 9:34 pm
  • Turbine Pilot Available for the Month of MayTurbine Pilot Available for the Month of May
    Turbine ag pilot with 2000+ hrs of ag time. I am looking for a seat prior to the corn run, preferably in the month of May. Up to date licensing in multiple states including Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, [...] Read more »
    Published: March 4, 2022 - 7:20 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X