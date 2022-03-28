Lyle Younglove Passes

Lyle Younglove, the founder of R&R Flight Service, found his passion for flying in the early 1960s, in 1978 he saw a need to help the local farmers and started the Ag part of R&R Flight Service. He was a lifelong member of the NAAA and the Illinois Agriculture Aviation Association. His emphasis on hard work, loyalty, and customer service helped R&R last the test of time. Along the way, Lyle mentored many young pilots including his son Don who took over the business in 2005. Up until recently, he was still very active in the business doing maintenance on the planes. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be at Merritt funeral home in Mendota Illinois on Thursday, March 31st from 4 pm to 7, and services on Friday at 11 am.