Lyle Younglove, the founder of R&R Flight Service, found his passion for flying in the early 1960s, in 1978 he saw a need to help the local farmers and started the Ag part of R&R Flight Service. He was a lifelong member of the NAAA and the Illinois Agriculture Aviation Association. His emphasis on hard work, loyalty, and customer service helped R&R last the test of time. Along the way, Lyle mentored many young pilots including his son Don who took over the business in 2005. Up until recently, he was still very active in the business doing maintenance on the planes. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be at Merritt funeral home in Mendota Illinois on Thursday, March 31st from 4 pm to 7, and services on Friday at 11 am.
Lyle Younglove Passes
RELATED ARTICLES
CURRENT ISSUE
CLASSIFIEDS
- 1979 Cessna T188C Turbine "STILL AVAILABLE"!1979 Cessna T188C Turbine, TTAF 7566, 3820 TT since turbine conversion Rolls Royce 250-C20S, TTE 6146, SHMI 1236, Prop SOH 1236. 8:50x10 Clevelands, 10" Tail Wheel, KY97A com, SATLOC Bantam, hydraulic[...] Read more »
- PA 25-260 For SaleFull Hutch PA 25-260 6574 TT, 116 SMOH, 512 Prop. Equipped with SATLOC Bantam GPS, AFS check valves, CP7 nozzles, Crophawk 7A, Transland spray pump (2 seasons use and comes with a new spray pump head)[...] Read more »
- Qualified A&P IA - $90,000 Plus BonusesWell-established Midwest company looking for a qualified A&P IA or qualified to obtain their IA. The position has growth potential within the company and includes a benefits package. Salary begins at [...] Read more »