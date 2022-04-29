Aerial Applications of Reviton Approved by EPA

HELM AGRO U.S. ANNOUNCES LABEL UPDATES FOR REVITON HERBICIDEThe EPA has approved aerial applications of Reviton herbicide, Helm Agro U.S., inc announced. The label expansion will also increase soybean plant back intervals, depending on soil type and rate.

“Unpredictable spring weather can often narrow the window for preplant burndown applications,” said James Whitehead, a Helm agronomy leader, in a news release. “Aerial application of Reviton in a tank mix with glyphosate or glufosinate with a high-quality MSO will offer a timely alternative to ground application and provide consistent burndown control.”

Herbicide shortages have left farmers with fewer options for control preplant weeds. “Reviton can help fill the growing gap,” Whitehead said.

Reviton controls more than 50 broadleaf and grass weeds, including many resistant species. Reviton should be applied to actively growing weeds that are 5 inches or less. Other benefits of the herbicide include an easy-to-use formulation and low use rates.

From agriculture.com