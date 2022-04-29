George Runke Jr, 80, from MN, Passes

George Albert Henry Runke, Jr., 80, of Cosmos, passed away on Wednesday, April 20 2022, at E.W. & Lucille Cates House in Ocala, Florida. Funeral service was Thursday, April 28, at St. John ‘s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. David Markworth. Organist was Robin Kruse. Soloist was Mark Doesken, “On Eagle’s Wings.” Congregational hymns were, “Amazing Grace” and “Lift High the Cross.” Honorary casket bearers were his granddaughters, Sharlae Hanson, Erica Doesken and Kendra Workman. Casket bearers were his grandsons, Michael Doesken, Kyle Doesken, Joey Doesken, Derek Perschau, Nicholas Walters, Darrin Runke and Nathan Runke.

George Albert Henry Runke, Jr. was born on May 14, 1941, in Hutchinson. He was the son of George and Rachel (Duehlmeier) Runke. George was made a child of God by baptism on June 22, 1941, by the Rev. Krueger, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 22, 1955, by the Rev. Beck, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. He received his education at St. John’s Lutheran School until eighth grade and later attended Hutchinson High School, and was a graduate with the class of 1959.

On June 10, 1962, George was united in marriage to Shirley Rittgers at Beckville Lutheran Church in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with five children, Debra, Dale, Dean, Daniel and Darla. George and Shirley resided in Cosmos, and later moved to West Palm Beach, Florida for the winter months. They shared 59 years of marriage.

George worked on the family farm with his father until he started his own business, SkyAg Inc., doing aerial application. He was on the board of directors for Minnesota Aerial Applicators and attended many state conventions and national conventions. George was also a member of the Minnesota Flying Farmers, where he held duties as president and treasurer.

George enjoyed fishing with his sons, grandsons and friends. He also liked to “tinker” with mechanical work, often reworking a piece of machinery to his liking. George especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.

George passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at E.W. & Lucille Cates House in Ocala, Florida, at the age of 80 years. Blessed be his memory.

George is survived by his wife Shirley Runke of Cosmos; son Dale (Jackie) Runke of Ocala, Florida; daughters, Debra (Mark) Doesken of Derby, Kansas, Darla Runke of Hutchinson; daughter-in-law Michelle Runke of Fayetteville, Arizona; sisters, Janice (Gene) Elam of Litchfield, Lois (John) Dahl of Dassel; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Rachel Runke; sons, Daniel and Dean Runke; sister Shirley Runke; brother Willard Runke; parents-in-law, William and Annette Rittgers; brother-in-law David Rittgers.

