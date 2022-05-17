OpEd by Jared Storm on American Greatness on Consumer Prices

Home-United StatesOpEd by Jared Storm on American Greatness on Consumer Prices

By AgAir Update Staff
Agriculture, Fuel Costs, and the Price Hikes to Come

via American Greatness

I am an aerial applicator from Nebraska. What the heck is that, you might ask? I apply pesticides and fertilizer to crops throughout the summer months with an airplane to help farmers maximize their yields. This allows them to feed not only the United States, but also half the world. Aircraft are just another tool for farmers to keep our food supply affordable, plentiful, and safe. Aerial application is very common throughout the United States and the rest of the world. Anywhere there is commercial agriculture, you will more than likely see an airplane or helicopter flying back and forth doing their thing with precision and skill.

