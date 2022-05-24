Home-United StatesAerial Applicators Expect High Demand For Services in 2022

Aerial Applicators Expect High Demand For Services in 2022

By AgAir Update Staff
via AgWeb

According to the National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA), there will be greater demand for aerial application services in 2022 than 2021. The organization cites 127 million acres of cropland in the U.S. are treated by ag aviators, and an additional 7.9 million acres of pasture and rangeland are treated.

“With everything going on in the world, including food supply issues, aerial application is going to be vital this year,” NAAA CEO Andrew Moore said. “Because aerial applicators will be in such high demand, NAAA strongly advises farmers to schedule work with them in advance whenever possible.”

There are several reasons for the increase in demand.

Read more on AgWeb.com

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
