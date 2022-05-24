Aerial Spraying Attacks Spongy Moth at Pristine State Park

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — An effort to manage an invasive species involved a low-flying plane spraying insecticide on the trees of one of Wisconsin’s most popular and pristine state parks.

The aerial application Monday to address spongy moths took place at Devil’s Lake State Park and focused on areas with high visitor traffic.

Officials with the state department of natural resources say the spongy moth – previously known as the gypsy moth – arrived in the state in the late nineties. There’s an effort to slow the insect’s spread west.

