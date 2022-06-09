Like Planting, Aerial Spraying has been Thrown Off Schedule

From AgWeek.com

Rain, wind, changing regulations and the lure of high commodity prices all have an effect on aerial applicators during the 2022 growing season.

“We have a lot of different versions of wet,” said Matt Hovdenes, owner of Right Way Ag, who flies out of the Casselton, North Dakota, airport west of Fargo.

His own home base area in the Red River Valley, crops went in late but are sitting in pretty good shape, but to the north and west “there are areas where nothing has happened,” Hovdenes said on Monday, June 6.

