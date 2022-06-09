Home-United StatesLike Planting, Aerial Spraying has been Thrown Off Schedule

Like Planting, Aerial Spraying has been Thrown Off Schedule

By AgAir Update Staff
Matt Hovdenes flew his spray plane from Casselton, North Dakota, to Moorhead, Minnesota, on Monday, June 6, 2022, to visit with Agweek.Jeff Beach / Agweek

From AgWeek.com

Rain, wind, changing regulations and the lure of high commodity prices all have an effect on aerial applicators during the 2022 growing season.

Erratic weather, inflationary prices and changing regulations have altered the calendar for crop spraying in 2022.

“We have a lot of different versions of wet,” said Matt Hovdenes, owner of Right Way Ag, who flies out of the Casselton, North Dakota, airport west of Fargo.

His own home base area in the Red River Valley, crops went in late but are sitting in pretty good shape, but to the north and west “there are areas where nothing has happened,” Hovdenes said on Monday, June 6.

