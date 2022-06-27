Home-United States'Biblical' Insect Swarms Spur Oregon Push to Fight Pests

‘Biblical’ Insect Swarms Spur Oregon Push to Fight Pests

By Graham Lavender
April Aamodt holds a Mormon cricket in her hand in Blalock Canyon near Arlington, Ore. on Friday, June 17, 2022. Aamodt is involved in local outreach for Mormon cricket surveying. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

via Washington Post

Mormon crickets are not new to Oregon. Native to western North America, their name dates back to the 1800s, when they ruined the fields of Mormon settlers in Utah. But amidst drought and warming temperatures — conditions favored by the insects — outbreaks across the West have worsened.

The Oregon Legislature last year allocated $5 million to assess the problem and set up a Mormon cricket and grasshopper “suppression” program. An additional $1.2 million for the program was approved earlier this month.

Read More at washingtonpost.com

Graham Lavender
