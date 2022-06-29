Home-United States'Off the charts' Chemical Shortages hit U.S. Farms

By AgAir Update Staff
By Tom Polansek via Yahoo! Finance

CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. farmers have cut back on using common weedkillers, hunted for substitutes to popular fungicides and changed planting plans over persistent shortages of agricultural chemicals that threaten to trim harvests.

Spraying smaller volumes of herbicides and turning to less-effective fungicides increase the risk for weeds and diseases to dent crop production at a time when global grain supplies are already tight because the Ukraine war is reducing the country’s exports.

Read more at Yahoo! Finance

