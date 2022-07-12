Home-United StatesWeather/Fuel Prices Creates Rocky Start to Iowa Season - Jim Perrin Interview

Weather/Fuel Prices Creates Rocky Start to Iowa Season – Jim Perrin Interview

By AgAir Update Staff
57

From Iowa Business Radio Network

Agricultural aviators have gotten off to a rocky start nationwide this year between weather and fuel prices. As the year continues to move on, it’s a busy time for these aviators. But how are the weather and fuel prices continuing to affect those agricultural aviators?

Leading the National Agricultural Aviation Association, Jim Perrin, talks about what the fields are looking like so far nationwide. He mentions how we all got off to a rough start this season, and the heat is really causing havoc in the South as it settles in. He says the Northwest are dealing with wet conditions and lots of disease action happening in their wheat. He finally reaches the Midwest where we started out with cold and wet springs but as the heat is developing, our crops are looking good despite being a few weeks behind.

