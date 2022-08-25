EPA Extends Atrazine Review Comment Period

In a rare move, the EPA has extended the comment period in their review of atrazine — one of the most widely used herbicides in the United States — after reopening its finalized registration earlier this month.

EPA is now accepting comments through Oct. 7, giving farmers more time to share their thoughts and urge the agency to follow science in its decision making.

Under the EPA proposal, restrictions for all atrazine uses will include:

No application on saturated fields.

No application when it is raining or when rain is likely to occur in the next 48 hours.

No aerial application.

Reduced corn and sorghum application rate to 2 pounds per acre, per year.

