Pete Mann Passes

Pete Mann was born on January 1st, 1957 in Willows to David and Jean Mann. The third of four children, he grew up in Glenn riding motorcycles. At a young age Pete knew he wanted to be a pilot and at 16, he took his first flying lesson with his brother Joel. During High School, after farming a plot of rice with the FFA, he bought his prized 1963 Corvette which he had throughout his life. In 1981 Pete,with his parents and brother, started Mann & Sons Ag. Aviation. In 1982 he married his wife of over 40 years, Leslie and together they had two children: Pete Jr. and Tasha. Over the course of his 42 year career as a pilot, he enjoyed making many friends and memories. Last year, due to the drought, Pete had a much lighter workload than normal and was able to do many other things he enjoyed. He was able to spend more time at his cabin in Butte Meadows, feeding deer that would come visit him. He attended the March Meet and the Hot Rod Reunion at Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield. While attending the Hot Rod Reunion in October, he was able to go for a jet ride in a L-39 that he had purchased at the Field of Dreams dinner earlier that year. He loved every minute of it and had a smile from ear to ear. However, the thing he enjoyed doing the most was spending time with his family, followed by spending time at the airport. He would visit with traveling pilots, farmers, field men and just about anybody who walked through the door. When not visiting, he would diligently work on whatever he could find, often on his 1934 Ford, his 1975 Dodge Pickup or his Corvette. When asked, just this year, if he wanted to continue flying another year, he promptly replied, “Yes!” He was predeceased by: his father, David Mann; his sister, Lynda Reynolds and brother-in-law Bill Reynolds. He is survived by: his wife Leslie Mann; their children, Pete Mann Jr. and Tasha Mann; his mother, Jean Mann; his sister Dena Schmidt (Dave); his brother, Joel Mann (Carlene) and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 20th 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Willows Cemetery and a reception will follow at Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Field of Dreams (P.O. Box 217 Colusa, CA 95932) in memory of Pete.