Albany Kiwanis Group Gets Bird's-Eye View of Thrush Aircraft

By AgAir Update Staff
Eric Rojek, the vice president of sales at Thrush Aircraft, gave members of the Albany Kiwanis Club a tour of the agriculture aircraft manufacturer’s facilities recently.

Club members who took part in the tour called it “interesting, educational and eye-opening.” Thrush manufactures aircraft that are purchased by countries all around the world. The Albany-based company’s chief pilot recently returned from Russia after delivering an aircraft in that country last week.

Read more on this story at the Albany Herald

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
