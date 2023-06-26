Albany Kiwanis Group Gets Bird’s-Eye View of Thrush Aircraft

Eric Rojek, the vice president of sales at Thrush Aircraft, gave members of the Albany Kiwanis Club a tour of the agriculture aircraft manufacturer’s facilities recently.
Club members who took part in the tour called it “interesting, educational and eye-opening.” Thrush manufactures aircraft that are purchased by countries all around the world. The Albany-based company’s chief pilot recently returned from Russia after delivering an aircraft in that country last week.
