Tangent Link Holds Another Successful Aerial Firefighting North America Show

Early March saw the latest round of the Aerial Firefighting North America (AFFNA) show return to Sacramento, California, for the first time since 2019. This time, the show was held at the Safe Convention Center in downtown Sacramento.

This year’s show featured many new and returning trade show exhibitors showcasing the latest in aerial firefighting technology and providing a forum for vendors and operators to learn about each other’s products and operations.

This year’s sessions, like previous years, featured many well-known and respected speakers who presented on many topics related to aerial firefighting technology, operations, and product application within the industry.

Take a look below at a slideshow of images showcasing the best of the show, including a static display that took place at McClellan Airtanker base, the headquarters of CALFIRE’s air operations.

Read More at our sister publication, AerialFire Magazine