Mental Health Evaluation Criteria for Pilots Amended by FAA

via FAA

The FAA has updated its protocol regarding mental health diagnoses for pilots, streamlining the review process for certain conditions. Now, pilots with a history of up to two mental health diagnoses no longer face automatic review by the FAA for any class of pilot certificate, provided they meet specific criteria.

Under the revised guidance to Aviation Medical Examiners (AMEs), termed “uncomplicated anxiety, depression, and related conditions,” significant changes have been implemented. Notably, the FAA’s involvement can be bypassed if the pilot meets certain conditions: they must have been off medication for two years, exhibit no concerning issues on a questionnaire, and the AME must have no reservations.

The questionnaire delves into critical mental health issues such as suicidal ideation, self-harm, hospitalization, or court-ordered evaluations. It emphasizes the importance of thoroughness and conservatism in the AME’s assessment. The new guidance stipulates that if all items on the questionnaire receive negative responses, the AME may issue the certificate with notations in Block 60, indicating discussion of the history of relevant conditions, absence of positive responses, and lack of concerns. However, if any single item receives a positive response, the AME is mandated to defer further evaluation.