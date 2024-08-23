Aerial Applicators Seeding Cover Crops by Air Late Summer and Early Fall

Aerial application offers the ability to spread the cover crop seed over the existing cash crop without any disruption to the standing crop, enabling the cover crop to start growing before the cash crop is harvested. Using a drill to plant cover crops requires a terrestrial vehicle, delaying the grower to plant until their cash crop is out of the field. Ground seeding might not offer the best timing for establishing a healthy cover crop, which may not always be ideal, especially in northern regions of the U.S. where early frost can hinder cover crop growth if seeding is delayed. Aerial application can also be used when the soil is wet and can seed many acres quickly. Farmers using climate-smart agricultural conservation practices, such as no-till and cover cropping, may be eligible for the USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Conservation Stewardship Program, and Conservation Technical Assistance producer-led grants and cost-share programs.