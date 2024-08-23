BLM Announces Plans to Mend Near-12,000-Acre Fire Scar at Grand Staircase Monument

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The BLM is announcing emergency plans to repair a huge wildfire scar left last month on a national landmark.

“Last month’s Deer Springs Fire at Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument burned 11,766 acres,” the agency said in a Wednesday evening press release on the blaze which burned for more than three weeks.

Emergency stabilization plans include “aerial application of a native, perennial seed mix, followed by chaining and mastication” in selected areas, the BLM said.

“Stabilization efforts on slopes greater than 30 percent would include straw baling with seeded sterile wheat to reduce erosion potential.

