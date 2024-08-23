Home-InternationalBrazil Should Pass Three Thousand Agricultural Aircraft by 2027

Brazil Should Pass Three Thousand Agricultural Aircraft by 2027

AgAir Update Staff
By AgAir Update Staff

In the next three years, the Brazilian agricultural fleet should exceed three thousand planes and helicopters operating in crops. The projection was presented this week at the Brazilian Agricultural Aviation Congress (AvAg 2024 Congress), by the operational director of the National Union of Agricultural Aviation Companies (Sindag), Cláudio Júnior Oliveira.

The index represents a growth perspective of almost 10% in the period, which is considered good by the sector. The event took place at Santo Antônio do Leverger Airport, in Mato Grosso (next to Cuiabá). The program started on Tuesday (20) and ends late this afternoon (22).

Read more on this story at Revisar Cultivar

AgAir Update Staff
AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

[ufc-fb-comments]

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone and Fax: 478-987-2250
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

00:00
00:00
MORE STORIES

DEM Deploys Mosquito-Fighting Helicopters to Battle Summer Swarm in Rhode Island

AgAir Update Staff -