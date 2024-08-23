Home-United StatesBy Air or Ground? Georgia Cotton Growers Making Difficult Decision

By Air or Ground? Georgia Cotton Growers Making Difficult Decision

AgAir Update Staff
By AgAir Update Staff

One of the main questions cotton growers in Southeast Georgia must answer following Hurricane Debby is whether to use an airplane or ground rig to make future chemical applications.

It is not an easy decision for producers to make and will differ from farmer to farmer. The Georgia Cotton Commission and University of Georgia Extension Cotton Team, including agronomist Camp Hand, provide guidance on how growers should approach this pivotal management decision.

“The big thing first and foremost is availability. On the east side of the state, there’s not near as many pilots as there are, if you look up around Dooly County or even down around Miller County.

Read more o this story at South East Ag Net

AgAir Update Staff
AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

[ufc-fb-comments]

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

Loading RSS Feed

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone and Fax: 478-987-2250
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

00:00
00:00
MORE STORIES

DEM Deploys Mosquito-Fighting Helicopters to Battle Summer Swarm in Rhode Island

AgAir Update Staff -