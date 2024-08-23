By Air or Ground? Georgia Cotton Growers Making Difficult Decision

One of the main questions cotton growers in Southeast Georgia must answer following Hurricane Debby is whether to use an airplane or ground rig to make future chemical applications.

It is not an easy decision for producers to make and will differ from farmer to farmer. The Georgia Cotton Commission and University of Georgia Extension Cotton Team, including agronomist Camp Hand, provide guidance on how growers should approach this pivotal management decision.

“The big thing first and foremost is availability. On the east side of the state, there’s not near as many pilots as there are, if you look up around Dooly County or even down around Miller County.

