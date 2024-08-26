Introducing the New Fusion Skid: Simplified Setup, Effortless Mixing

Praxidyn’s Mixmate continues to set the standard for fast, easy, and safe chemical mixing, and now, with the launch of the new Fusion Skid, system setup is more straightforward than ever. Designed for versatility, the Fusion Skid is perfect for large batches and can easily be converted for drone applications. Whether you are setting up a spray tender trailer, a stationary mixing system, or a drone trailer, the Fusion Skid makes the process seamless. Just connect the incoming water and chemical lines and you’re ready to go.

The Fusion Skid comes equipped with the Mixmate Fusion Inductor, flowmeters, valves, pumps, plumbing, and wiring, all securely mounted on a durable stainless steel skid to streamline installation. It features four inputs for bulk chemicals, with automated measurement and control of water. The Fusion Inductor handles jugs and dry products in seconds, measuring by weight for precision. Bulk chemicals are mixed in a closed system, ensuring safety, accuracy, and speed. The factory-calibrated flowmeter eliminates the need for additional calibrations, while automated water measurement and control, along with system flushing after each mix, enhance efficiency. The Mixmate system’s automated mixing and recordkeeping boost your productivity.

With its compact 4’x5′ stainless steel skid design, the Fusion Skid maximizes trailer space. Standard features include four bulk chemical inputs (with expansion options), three-inch water control, and the Fusion Inductor. The Hypro high-performance electric start pumps enable rapid mixing of large chemical batches and can easily switch to handling smaller, quieter drone batches.

Save valuable time with the Fusion Skid’s easy trailer setup and enjoy the flexibility of moving the system to different locations. Experience one mixing system with season-long versatility!

Farm Progress Show Praxidyn/Mixmate Booth #1110

www.praxidyn.com 712-587-9721 info@praxidyn.com