DEM Deploys Mosquito-Fighting Helicopters to Battle Summer Swarm in Rhode Island

Home-United StatesDEM Deploys Mosquito-Fighting Helicopters to Battle Summer Swarm in Rhode Island

AgAir Update Staff
Rhode Island’s DEM is gearing up for an aerial assault on mosquito larvae, targeting 3,000 acres of wetland in Chapman Swamp, Westerly, and Great Swamp, South Kingstown. The operation, slated for Thursday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Aug. 30, is set to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. A licensed contractor, North Fork Helicopters, will drop mosquito-killing pellets from the skies to curb the pesky population.

But don’t worry, Rhode Islanders—the DEM assures that the treatment won’t affect open bodies of water, so Worden Pond and Chapman Pond are safe from the drop. If Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, a rain date will be set. The larvicide being used, Bti, is deemed harmless to humans and the environment, so you won’t need to duck and cover.

Read more on this story at the Newport Buzz

