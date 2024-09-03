Ag Aviation in Poland

History

Mieleckie Zakłady Lotnicze (MZL) began operations in 1972, originally under the name ZUA (Agroaviation Services Unit), as a branch of WSK PZL Warszawa Okęcie. The unit provided agricultural aviation services both in Poland and internationally.

At that time, changes within the Polish Ministry of Agriculture led to the formation of large agricultural enterprises, which began to use aircraft for crop spraying. This shift resulted in an increase in flight hours and a more intensive use of aircraft. Additionally, adjustments to the treatment percentages favored increased fertilization, which accounted for about 70% of the work performed. Between 1978 and 1990, this figure rose to over 90%.

Over its more than 50-year history, ZUA has experienced several ownership changes. In 2001, the European consortium EADS CASA (which later became Airbus Poland S.A.) acquired 51% of the shares in PZL “Warszawa-Okecie” S.A., bringing ZUA into the fold of Europe’s largest aviation company.

On October 31, 2022, the Łukasiewicz Research Network’s Institute of Aviation in Warsaw, established in May 2022 under the name Mieleckie Zakłady Lotnicze Ltd, purchased the Aviation Services Business Unit (formerly ZUA) from Airbus Poland S.A. The new entity., acquired all assets and employees and continues operations as an independent company.

Foreign Expansion

In foreign markets, the first and most significant countries served by ZUA were in Africa, particularly Egypt. The company provided aerial spraying for crops like cotton, wheat, rice, and palm trees, as well as for locust and mosquito control, though the latter was less extensive. From 1967 to 1996, a total of 76 aircraft were deployed in Egypt.

Sudan represented the second-largest and longest-running market for ZUA. Services began there in 1967, the same year as in Egypt. The primary spraying season in Sudan ran from September to February, allowing aircraft previously used in Egypt to be redeployed and enabling An-2 aircraft to return to Poland for spring fertilization. The main crops treated in Sudan were cotton and wheat, with a total of 40 aircraft utilized until 2008.

ZUA also provided aerial spraying services in Iran from 1991 to 2001 for wheat and cotton, in Algeria until 2004 for locust eradication, and in Ethiopia from 1973 to 1988 for treating cotton and wheat plantations.

Aircraft

The AN-2 became the primary aircraft for work in Poland and abroad and is still used today. Its advantages were particularly evident abroad. The large payload and volume of the fuselage allowed for the transport of spare engines, spare parts, and members of technical crews. The long-range navigation equipment allowed for ferrying even in worsening IFR weather conditions.

The strong design of the landing gear and large pneumatics and the mechanization of the wing allowed for short take-offs and landings on uneven, remote dirt strips. The fleet is widely regarded as safe to fly and easy to maintain. These special features were manifested when carrying out locust and bird control with single aircraft in remote areas of Sudan or other African countries. The aircraft’s fuselage was often the crew’s living quarters, storage, and facilities. Having no competition in this area, emphasized by contractors, allowed the company to obtain further contracts. The An-2 was also extremely useful for ferrying staff groups and transporting rescue equipment, spare parts, and maintenance crews to remote locations.

Transition to the New Generation

In line with the global trend, PZL Okęcie was working on a specialized, safer, and more economical new-generation agricultural aircraft, the PZL-106 Kruk. Production was launched in 1976. In 1976-89, ZUA received 72 PZL-106 Kruk in several versions with different engines and wings, including a turbine engine. Kruk aircraft were sent to Africa, replacing the less safe and efficient PZL-101 Gawron, which was withdrawn and finally scrapped in 1979.

In 1980, ZUA began purchasing a new specialist aircraft, the PZL M-18 Dromader. It was manufactured in Mielec as a development of the popular Thrush Commander aircraft in the West. Since 1980, 84 units have been purchased. Currently, MZL owns 25 PZL M-18 Dromader aircraft, which constitute the company’s current fleet in addition to the 9 AN-2s. Due to its development plans, the company has supplemented its fleet with additional aircraft.

Why the Dromader?

The PZL M18 Dromader is a specialist aircraft designed with aerial application as its primary purpose. The aircraft, manufactured by Mielec, was designed to further develop the Thrush Commander aircraft popular in the West. This combined proven solutions with modern technology, making it ideal for aerial application tasks such as spraying and fertilizing. Its design allows for the transport of large quantities of chemicals and their precise distribution, which is key to the efficiency of the MZL operation. Moreover, the Dromader can take off and land on short, unpaved runways, invaluable in agriculture, where access to airport infrastructure can be limited. Its durability and reliability make it an aircraft we can rely on in all conditions.

MZL currently operates 25 M18 Dromader aircraft, which are also used in firefighting operations in addition to aerial application.

The Antonov AN-2 is another key aircraft in the MZL fleet. It can perform various tasks, from transport to spraying and fertilizing. Its ability to take off and land on short, unpaved runways makes it ideal for operations in difficult-to-access areas. The AN-2 also has a large payload and range, which allows for efficient performance of long-term agro-aviation operations without the need for frequent refueling.

Polish Ag Season

The typical period for aerial application treatments in Poland performed by Mieleckie Zakłady Lotnicze lasts from April to October. During this time, MZL carries out intensive work related to spraying, fertilizing, plant protection, and firefighting operations. However, thanks to the specificity of their aircraft and many years of experience providing services worldwide, MZL can provide aerial application services all year round, regardless of location and the specificity of the task.

Equipment

The MZL fleet of PZL M18 Dromader and Antonov AN-2 aircraft are equipped with the latest technologies and systems to ensure the highest efficiency and precision in agricultural operations. Key equipment includes advanced navigation systems, precision spraying, track recording, and equipment supporting operation safety and reliability.

MZL utilizes an AgNav system, a Trimble navigation system, and the latest aviation radios to maintain communication throughout its global service area.

Application

Wet chemical application dominates the agricultural season in Poland and other countries, as well as MZL services. Their wide application results from their effectiveness and precision in application, which allows for effective crop management and optimization of agricultural aviation results. The company also utilizes fine-droplet atomizers, solid material sowing, and various spraying techniques, such as small, medium, and large doses, in addition to ULV application with rotary nozzles.

Safety

Safety is viewed as an absolute priority at MZL. All operations are based on strict adherence to procedures and the implementation of modern systems that ensure high safety standards and operational efficiency. MZL employs a comprehensive approach to safety management in an aviation organization. It includes risk identification, threat assessment, event monitoring and analysis, and corrective action implementation.

MZL also employs a Personnel Support Program (PEERS) aviation program, which the company implements as an integral element of an approach to managing safety and operational efficiency. The company ensures the highest safety and efficiency standards in our agricultural aviation missions through systematic training, support, monitoring, and implementation of modern technologies.

Pilots at MZL are also subject to duty time restrictions through a duty time register that monitors and documents crew members’ working hours and rest times. The register ensures that working hours do not exceed permitted limits and that crews have adequate time to regenerate.

Staffing

MZL has a diverse and highly qualified team that enables efficient and effective implementation of aerial application operations. The company currently has over 100 staff members consisting of 35 pilots, 36 maintenance staff who also assist in loading aircraft, and 38 administrative personnel who keep the company operational.

Pilots must have at least 500 hours of total flight time and a valid aviation medical certificate, ensuring their proper preparation and ability to operate an aircraft safely. Experience in operating equipment and training in loading procedures are key for loaders.

In addition to flight time requirements, pilots must have knowledge of a foreign language, training in the use of agricultural aviation products, and the ability to operate GPS systems. Additionally, before the spraying season, they carry out a proficiency check program that ensures the maintenance of high standards of piloting techniques, which the company believes to be key assets in both safe operation and providing the best quality service to customers in the field.

Standing Out in the Crowd

MZL has long been a key supporter of the agricultural aviation industry, both in Poland and internationally. The company distinguishes itself through a broad range of activities, including providing direct agricultural aviation services, offering education, fostering international collaboration, and promoting the agricultural aviation sector. MZL regularly participates in national and international agricultural fairs, showcasing the benefits of agro-aviation and its positive impact on crop efficiency. Their presence at these events helps drive industry development and increases interest in their services.

As a founder and co-organizer of agricultural aviation meetings in Poland, MZL has created a platform for exchanging experiences, promoting modern technologies, and fostering a sense of community within the aerial application industry. These meetings offer valuable opportunities to discuss industry advancements and innovations.

In 2025, MZL is planning a special conference to mark the 100th anniversary of the first aerial application procedure in Poland. This event will provide a unique opportunity to reflect on the history and evolution of agro-aviation and to explore the future of the field both in Poland and globally.

MZL’s commitment to safety is rooted in systematic safety management, ongoing training, high technical standards, precise operating procedures, a strong safety culture, and continuous monitoring and analysis of operations. These efforts ensure that MZL maintains the highest standards of safety and efficiency in their agricultural aviation activities.