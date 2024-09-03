From the Cockpit – Pitch Black Dark

One of AgAir Update’s writers, Ted Delanghe, submitted a column about returning to the home base airstrip in the pitch of darkness. I was intrigued by his story. It brought back a memory that I would rather forget. However, the lesson is not learned if you forget it!

Dave Johnston of Johnston Air Service in Tulare, California, asked me to make an evaluation flight of a highly modified turbine Thrush about ten years ago. It was late afternoon when I arrived in Fresno, rented a car and drove to Tulare.

Per my evaluation flight ritual, I made the first flight empty, returned and filled the hopper half full with a darn water hose. After that load, all systems go, I carried a third load with a max-filled hopper. I should have known better, as it was past sunset in a strange environment. It goes without saying that it was pitch dark after that third load when I left the spray field to return to the airport.

I finally spotted the airport after flying past it. I turned around and lined up the best I could with no runway lights. The landing light turned out to be a taxi light, virtually useless for landing. Fortunately, there was some ambient light from a nearby sports area.

After two landing attempts, I safely dropped the Thrush to the ground. You know the adage that any landing where nothing is bent is a good one.

I swore that I would never allow myself to get in that position again.

Looking back, it’s easy to see my mistakes. Accidents are a compilation of misjudgments. I should have delayed the evaluation flights until the next day, at minimum, and the last and most challenging flight with a full hopper until the next day.

I know that I am not the only ag pilot to have found himself in this precarious position. I’m betting night ag-pilots are shaking their heads at all this. It just affirms that one should not fly outside his comfort zone. Fortunately, there are not many reports of accidents made returning at night to the airstrip. It can be avoided; if not, it is the pilot’s fault.

At least I learned another valuable flying lesson. In the last 50 years, I have made several promises similar to this one about pushing my limits. Undoubtedly, I have had a guardian angel riding with me thankfully.

Until next month, Keep Turning…