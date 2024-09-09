Long-time Mississippi Operator Jerry Webb Passes

BELDEN – Jerry Webb – husband, father, grandfather, friend, and agricultural pilot– took the most important flight of his life on Saturday evening, Sept. 7. 2024, from Sanctuary Hospice House to his eternal home. He was 78 years old. A lifelong resident of Lee County and the Belden community, he was born to Vance Witt Webb and John Trice Webb on September 10, 1945, in Tupelo, MS. Jerry attended Belden Elementary School and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1965. He attended Itawamba Junior College (now ICC) and Mississippi State University but knew that he wanted to fly. He was taught by C. D. Lemmons at the Tupelo Airport before receiving his pilot’s license from Acme Flying School in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jerry married Bonnie Roper in 1968. She had moved next door to the Webbs when she was six and he was eight. They dated throughout high school and college and spent fifty-six years of married life together. They were proof that not only do opposites attract but that they can be happy together.

In 1974 Jerry was employed by the Mississippi Department of Transportation and began agricultural flying on the weekends. Taking a leap of faith, he established Webb’s Agricultural Flying Service in 1976 and owned it until his retirement in 2014 because of declining health. He was proud of the fact that many of his customers also became his lifelong friends. He often told his grandchildren, “Find something that you love to do and you won’t work a day in your life.” Describing his love of aviation, he was heard to say, “I won’t work, but I will fly an airplane.” His yellow airplane could be spotted across northeast Mississippi, and people, especially children, loved to watch him work. Aviation was truly his passion. He also co-owned Tupelo Flying Service for a number of years and, at one point, served as interim manager of the Tupelo Airport.

Jerry was a proud and active member of the Mississippi Agricultural Aviation Association, having attended every Association convention from 1976 through 2018. He served as president, was named the 1994 Association Pilot of the Year, was given an honorary lifetime membership in 2012 in recognition of his work with the group, and was presented the Lee Abide Award in 2013, the group’s highest honor. In addition, he was named to the State Board of Agricultural Aviation by Governor Kirk Fordice. Jerry was also a member and past president of the Half a Hundred Club, a national agricultural aviation group. He especially enjoyed the group’s United States and Central America trips, a few of which actually had a connection to aviation! Mostly, he just enjoyed the people with whom he traveled.

Jerry was a member of Belden Baptist Church and, later, Harrisburg Baptist Church. The fellowship he experienced in his years in the Randle Sunday School class and the Mourne/Baughn Sunday School Class was particularly important to him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister Carolyn.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry Trice Webb, Jr. (special friend Kathy Brashears) of Tupelo, MS; his daughter Tracey Williamson (Nolan) of Madison, MS; his grandchildren Allison Webb of Tampa, Fl, Brad Williamson of Madison, MS, and Mary Leigh Williamson of Madison, MS; his brother Kenneth Webb (Joyce) of Belden, MS; his special cousins Susan Webb of Tupelo, MS and Mary and Johnny Webb of New Albany, MS; and bonus grandchildren Katelynn and Chris Lewis of Pontotoc, MS, and Taylor, Grant, and Brody Bishop of Mantachie, MS. In addition, he leaves behind a host of friends, especially those at the Belden Truck Stop, the Cleveland Thursday Night suppers, and various farms and workshops throughout the area. He was surely a “people person” who enjoyed socializing. His family hopes his friends will remember Jerry as the character he was and realize how much he enjoyed and appreciated each of them.

A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo. Visitation will take place from 12 PM to 3 PM with the service to follow immediately conducted by Dr. Forrest Sheffield and Rev. David Smith. Private interment will be at Lee Memorial Park with no graveside service. Family members who are honored to serve as pallbearers are Ron Roper, Ryan Roper, Christ Lewis, Grant Bishop, Trey Webb, Brad Williamson, Nolan Williamson, and Eddie Norton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, Eight Days of Hope, 142 Kings Hwy, Pontotoc, MS 38863, or a charity of your choice.