NAAA Now Offering Healthcare Options to NAAA Members

Rising health insurance premiums have become a significant concern for both individuals and employers across the country. NAAA works continuously to identify opportunities that enhance the benefits available to our members. Over the past few years, we’ve received requests for access to more affordable, quality health and life insurance plans than what the aerial application operators and ag pilots in our industry may currently have access to.

NAAA announced its partnership with a leading insurance broker to provide exclusive insurance options for its members. Whether members seek health insurance for themselves or their employees, the NAAA Benefits Center offers comprehensive plans for individuals and employers, regardless of group size, with guaranteed coverage for all participants.

The program stands out for its guaranteed coverage, which requires no health questions and does not exclude pre-existing conditions. The NAAA Benefits Center provides financial and medical security, offering peace of mind to those looking for dependable and affordable health insurance.

For those with pre-existing conditions, the CoreChoice health plans, which feature the Anthem Blue Card PPO network, offer guaranteed issue coverage without any health questions. With access to one of the largest networks of doctors and specialists nationwide and seven different plan options, members can find a plan that suits their needs. Additionally, these plans have only experienced one rate increase in six years, making them an attractive option for individuals and businesses with W2 employees.

Now is an ideal time for members to review their health benefits. To learn more about taking control of healthcare expenses, visit the NAAA Benefits Center. Members can also access the NAAA Health Care plan through the membership tab on AgAviation.org by selecting Health Insurance Benefits.