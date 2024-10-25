Kamatics Corporation Enters in to Exclusive Teaming Agreement with Rotorcraft Repair and Manufacturing

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.– (October 24, 2024) – Today Kaman announced that its subsidiary Kamatics Corporation (“Kamatics”) has entered into an exclusive teaming agreement with Rotorcraft Repair and Manufacturing (RRM) to collaborate on the marketing and sale of RRM’s Dragon Skin Extreme (DSX) blade erosion and corrosion protective coating product to aerospace industry customers.

With over a decade of rigorous testing and development, DSX was approved by the FAA in 2012 for a wide range of helicopter models. This proven solution has demonstrated exceptional durability, accumulating over 3000 operating hours across various rotor blades without any significant issues, setting a new standard in rotor blade protection. DSX is the trusted choice for operators seeking long-lasting erosion protection in the most demanding environments encountered by agricultural, fire, humanitarian, medical, and military operations. Its resilience in sand, rain, saltwater atmosphere, and hydrolysis environments makes it the top choice for rotor blade protection.

Kevin Ladouceur, General Manager of Kamatics said “Rotorcraft Repair and Manufacturing is an industry leader throughout the world with rotor blade repair capabilities and innovative engineering. Their DSX protective coating has a proven track record in the harshest of environments. At Kamatics we have always prided ourselves on excelling under the most demanding conditions. We believe that DSX aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions for our customers’ most critical challenges.”

“We are excited to team up with Kamatics Corporation, a company that shares our passion for innovation and commitment to quality,” said a Rotorcraft spokesperson. “Our DSX protective coating has already proven its effectiveness in protecting rotor blades in some of the toughest conditions worldwide. By collaborating with Kamatics, we are confident that we can bring this advanced solution to even more aerospace customers, further enhancing the longevity and reliability of their equipment.”

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; wheels, brakes and related hydraulic components for helicopters, fixed-wing and UAV aircraft; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter; and development of the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose-built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

