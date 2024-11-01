R&M Flying Service: On My Terms

Rick Boardman’s career in aerial application spans over four decades, but his journey began much earlier, rooted in the family tradition of farming and passion for the agricultural industry.

Raised in a family of aviators, Rick’s father started spraying in the late 1960s and early 1970s, eventually launching a spraying operation in Superior, Nebraska and then relocating to Henderson, Nebraska, by the early ’80s. Rick was fresh out of high school and ready to follow in his father’s footsteps. After graduating high school in 1982, Rick began flying and officially started his aerial spraying career in 1984 at 20, piloting a 300 Brave.

In 1989, Rick and his brother bought their parents’ business, allowing their parents to focus on farming. At the time of the buyout, the company operated two Braves and two Eagles, setting the stage for growth. Throughout the 1990s, Rick expanded the business, acquiring his first AT-401 in 1993 to handle the increasing demand for beetle spraying. By 1999, they began applying fungicide and insecticide to corn with the rise of Western bean cutworm infestations. By 2007, the corn run had taken off, and he added more Thrush and Air Tractors as the business continued to thrive.

R&M Flying Service 1 of 9

The family-owned business, Boardman Aerial Spraying, became a staple in the local community. However, Rick faced unexpected customer backlash after selling to Aurora Co-op in 2010. Many long-time clients were displeased with the corporate structure and wanted to return once Rick started operating his own flying service. After eight years with Aurora, Rick decided to leave at the end of 2017 following a devastating hangar fire in 2016. In 2018, Rick founded his own company again, R&M Flying Service (named for Rick and his wife, Mary), and treated over 35,000 acres that year. Starting with just an AT-602, he has since expanded his fleet to include a 402, 602, and two 802s to meet growing demand, operating out of a single location but efficiently running up to seven aircraft at times.

A key aspect of Rick’s business has been his commitment to mentorship. He has guided numerous pilots, such as Mike Rivenbark and Luke Johnson, from limited experience to becoming skilled aerial applicators. Rick instilled in them the importance of doing the job correctly, caring for customers, and taking pride in their work. His dedication to customer service remains at the core of his business, even after 41 seasons in the industry.

In addition to mentoring, Rick’s passion for safety has been a defining feature of his career. After experiencing personal loss with the passing of his brother and witnessing other aerial applicators lose their lives, Rick made it his mission to prioritize safety. When his friend Craig Bair, a fellow aerial applicator, presented Rick with the opportunity to become involved in the National Agricultural Aviation Association, Rick jumped at the chance. Though not fond of politics, Rick embraced the role with a focus on safety, ultimately serving as NAAA President. His tenure was driven by a desire to promote safety, a message he consistently reinforced with his pilots. Rick regularly reminds his team to prioritize safety, especially when working independently, as he never wants them to experience the loss he has endured.

“From the day Rick started mentoring me, he jumped on the wing, patted us on the shoulder, and said, ‘Be safe.’ Now, even with thousands of hours and owning my own flying service, when I visit Rick to help out, he still gives everyone, me included, that reassuring talk before almost every flight” – Mike Rivenbark, North Carolina

As Rick looks back on his 40-plus years in the industry, he is proud of his legacy regarding business success and the mentorship and safety standards he has championed. After navigating the challenges of corporate structure and rebuilding his business on his terms, Rick’s focus remains on aerial application the right way—ensuring the safety of his pilots and providing top-notch service to his customers. He’s determined to finish his career in a way that reflects his dedication to his profession and values.