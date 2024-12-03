Airwolf Aerospace Lithium-Ion Battery STC’s Gaining Momentum – Now Approved by Transport Canada for the Installation of True Blue Power® Lithium-Ion Batteries in Nine Helicopter Models

Middlefield, Ohio. December 3, 2024 – Airwolf Aerospace has received Transport Canada supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for the installation of True Blue Power® TB17 Lithium-ion batteries for five makes and nine models of Helicopters.

Airwolf Aerospace’s Lithium-ion battery STC initiative is gaining momentum with FAA approval in early 2024, ANAC Brazil approval in November 2024 and now Transport Canada STC approval.

TB17 – Lithium-ion battery Transport Canada SH24-32, FAA STC SR04637CH, ANAC 2024S11-10

Airwolf Aerospace Lithium-ion STC kits are now Transport Canada, ANAC Brazil and FAA STC approved and in stock for:

· Airbus H125/AS350, AS355, EC-120, H130/EC130

· Bell 206A/B, 206L/L1/L3/L4

· Enstrom 480B

· MD 369/500

· Hiller UH-12E (Transport Canada, FAA)

The field proven TSO-certified True Blue Power® TB17 lithium-ion battery provides significant advantages including:

Lower weight- Up to 63% lighter- Increases your useful load

Faster, cooler engine starts- Higher voltage for reliable powerful starts- Don’t be let down by your current battery

Extremely Fast Charging- Have a fully topped off battery 4 to 10 minutes after start

Longer life- 8 year average- Stop replacing batteries frequently

Reduced maintenance- 2 year maintenance cycle- No more excessive damaging cap checks or NiCad maintenance

Extreme cold capable- Automatic built in heater– No need to take the battery with you in extremely cold weather

Airwolf Aerospace is the leader in Lithium-ion helicopter battery installations with more applications than any other company. They are very pleased to be able to offer helicopter operators the numerous benefits of Lithium-ion which include not having to worry about hot starts. Look for more Airwolf STC’s for more helicopter applications and additional battery models soon.

Phone: (440) 632-1687

www.airwolfaerospace.com

info@airwolfaerospace.com