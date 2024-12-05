NAAA’s Successful in Advocating DOT Proposed Rule Allowing Aerial Application Operations to Transport Certain Quantities of Jet A Without HazMat Endorsement

Aerial application operators could see both cost savings benefits and a greater supply of drivers due to a new NAAA advocated CDL exemption proposed by the Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). To read the proposed rule click here.

The proposed exemption, posted in yesterday’s Federal Register, would amend FMCSA safety regulations to allow states to waive the hazardous materials (HM) endorsement requirement for Class A CDL holders who haul no more than 1,000 gallons of aviation-grade jet fuel for agricultural aircraft operations.

FMCSA’s proposal was initiated by an application submitted by NAAA, which pointed out that the agency already waives the CDL hazmat endorsement requirement for drivers hauling diesel fuel — a fuel with nearly identical chemical properties and a flashpoint similar to Jet A.

When FMCSA granted NAAA’s application in December 2022 as a prerequisite to starting the formal rulemaking process for the exemption, the agency noted that both diesel and jet fuels “are similar enough in chemical characteristics” to consider extending the exception to hauling jet fuel.

According to FMCSA “The proposal would result in cost savings for agricultural aviation operators and the drivers these operators hire to mix, load, and transport jet fuel in quantities of 1,000 gallons or less” in states that choose to allow the waiver. FMCSA said that “Class A CDL holders would avoid approximately $261 in costs associated with each driver obtaining an HM endorsement, and agricultural aviation operators would be able to run their businesses more efficiently by making use of satellite airstrips.”

NAAA explained in its application that truck drivers are needed to haul jet fuel and crop protection products to satellite airstrips nearer to the fields that need to be sprayed. NAAA stated to the FMCSA making its cause for the proposed rule that “This is necessary to save on the quantity of fuel consumed by an ag aircraft and to save aircraft flight time between the loading facility and the application site. A shortage of available drivers may prevent using a satellite airstrip closer to the application site. This results in an aircraft having to travel back to its home base for each load instead of using a closer landing area. In this case, more fuel is burned to travel to the application site and more time elapses, resulting in fewer application jobs performed during the day. Therefore, the granting of the application would save considerably on fuel costs.”

NAAA will be submitting comments to support the proposed regulation and will be urging NAAA members and aerial applicators to do the same. Comments must be received on or before February 3, 2025.