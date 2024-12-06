Home-InternationalKenya: Govt Launches Aerial Spraying to Combat Quelea in Wheat and Barley...

Kenya: Govt Launches Aerial Spraying to Combat Quelea in Wheat and Barley Farms

AgAir Update Staff
By AgAir Update Staff
A man scares of destructive quelea birds at a farm in Ahero. Some farmers have been forced to fire bird scarers to protect their harvest. Source: CFM - Irene Mwangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The government has launched an aerial application of bird repellents to combat the quelea bird menace devastating wheat and barley farms.

Speaking at the launch in Mau Narok, Narok County, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Agriculture, Paul Ronoh, said such interventions provide a timely and efficient response to the crisis.

He noted that this innovative solution aims to protect crops, safeguard farmers’ livelihoods, and enhance food security in the face of significant losses caused by the infestation.

“The exercise we have launched today will ensure that within the next five days, the quelea bird menace [is] brought under control,” Ronoh said.

Read more on All Africa

SourceAll Africa
