Tabula Introduces Whiteboard: A Game-Changer for Aerial Ag Communication

Melbourne, FL, December 9, 2024 – Tabula is excited to announce the launch of Tabula Whiteboard, a cutting-edge feature designed to revolutionize communication for aerial agriculture teams.

Simplifying the Complex World of Aerial Ag

Coordinating aerial operations often feels like managing a live show—with pilots, ground crews, and operations managers all working in real time. Tabula Whiteboard transforms this process by providing a single, dynamic map layer that keeps everyone aligned without the need for constant phone calls or manual updates.

How Tabula Whiteboard Works

Tabula Whiteboard enables teams to share essential updates in real time. Pilots, ground crews, and operations managers can stay connected with this visual tool that centralizes communication and reduces reliance on phones.

● Share Critical Job Details: Use icons, markers, and notes to highlight spray zones, beehive locations, fuel truck positions, and gate codes.

● Keep Everyone Updated: Instantly send updates to AirVision and GroundVision tablets in the field, ensuring the entire team works from the same information.

● Adjust and Erase on the Go: Easily update or clear job details as conditions change, so the map always reflects the latest priorities.

● Centralize Communication: Manage all updates in one place, simplifying coordination between the cockpit, ground crews, and operations teams.

Developed with Industry Input

“Tabula Whiteboard was created to address the unique challenges of aerial ag,” said Tabula President, George Stevens. “We worked closely with pilots, ground crews, and operations managers to develop a tool that simplifies communication and enhances safety, efficiency, and precision.”

Part of the AirVision Solution

Tabula Whiteboard is a core feature of the AirVision solution, working alongside tools for job management, GPS guidance and tracking, proof of application and the recently released AirVision SOS function. Together, these features provide a comprehensive approach to aerial ag, helping teams manage operations with confidence, efficiency, and ease.

Get Started Today

Tabula Whiteboard is available now for aviation customers. To learn more or to activate this feature, contact us at (321) 265 7060 or visit Tabula.live