Air Tractor Wraps Up 50th Anniversary With an Eye on the Future

As its 50th anniversary year draws to an end, Air Tractor gears up for its next chapter.

“Our anniversary celebration wasn’t just about staying in business for 50 years. It was about honoring the spirit, ingenuity, and determination of all of us who helped build this company – employees, dealers, suppliers, and community partners,” said Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch. “It was very much in keeping with Leland Snow’s vision of what’s possible when ideas meet hard work.”

Decades – Air Tractor 50th Anniversary Documentary (embedded video):

The focus for the future remains clear: Air Tractor will continue producing quality aircraft while preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

During the year of its anniversary, Air Tractor hit major milestones. Hirsch reported the company is on the verge of another record-breaking year, with production numbers projected to reach 210 aircraft by year-end.

Global demand remains robust, particularly in Brazil’s agricultural sector and in the firefighting market across Europe, Canada, and Australia. Notably, Air Tractor also completed nine AT-802U aircraft under its military contract.

Still navigating supply chain challenges, Air Tractor also onshored critical components in 2024 to help maintain stability and keep production running smoothly.

At its headquarters in Olney, Texas, Air Tractor has made substantial progress with ongoing capital improvements, including the expansion of production facilities, enhancements to the weld shop, and the creation of a new R&D area. These strategic upgrades position the company for sustained growth, with initiatives like the development of Plant 5 already underway.

“Looking to the future, Air Tractor’s dedication to quality and innovation will continue to solidify its leadership in the industry for years ahead,” said Hirsch. “We’re reinvesting in the business to ensure another 50 years of pioneering advancements in agricultural aviation and aerial firefighting.”

In May, Air Tractor had its Founder’s Day Celebration, paying homage to the company’s storied history, the enduring legacy of Leland Snow, and the bright future ahead. Employees, partners, and community members gathered at the headquarters in Olney, Texas, to reflect on Air Tractor’s extraordinary journey—from its first delivery to becoming a global leader in agricultural and firefighting aviation.

In November, Air Tractor’s banner year culminated at the National Agricultural Aviation Association Ag Aviation Expo, held in Fort Worth, Texas — fittingly within “Air Tractor Country,” just 100 miles from Olney. The event brought together approximately 1,800 attendees and 165 exhibitors, where Air Tractor shared important updates and industry news. A key highlight was the NAAA auction, which raised vital funds and underscored the industry’s dedication to growth, innovation, safety, and excellence in agricultural aviation.

As Air Tractor’s 50th anniversary year draws to a close, Hirsch affirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to its core strengths: crafting purpose-built aircraft, meeting global demand, and advancing the legacy of engineering excellence that has defined Air Tractor for five decades.