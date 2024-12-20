Arkansas Farm Family of the Year

The Hendersons have been farming in Mississippi County for 23 years. Their farm spans more than 4,000 acres of cotton, rice and soybeans. They have two children, Bryce Nelson and Macy Henderson. The family’s operation also includes Lepanto Crop Service, an aerial application company serving four counties and more than 50 farmers in the region. Murry Henderson is an active member of the Arkansas Agriculture Aviation Association and the National Agriculture Aviation Association.

“Our family is committed to farming because we know what it means to our family, this community and families who take seats at the dinner table across the world every day”, Murry Henderson said in the release. “To be chosen to represent our state as the Farm Family of the Year is an honor we will forever cherish. We’re grateful for the opportunity and are proud to represent the state’s agriculture industry in this way”.