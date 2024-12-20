Howard Wayne Hale’s Obituary

Howard “Wayne” Hale was reunited with his loved ones on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at the age of 84. Born on July 18, 1940, in Beeville, Texas, to John D. Hale and Ruth Pennington, Wayne was the third of four children. Shortly after his birth, the family relocated to Tipton, California, where he attended elementary school, Tulare Union High School, and later the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, where he played fullback on the football team.

After completing his education, Wayne began working for Crom’s Flying Service while welcoming the births of his three daughters. He soon discovered his passion for flying, making his first solo flight in 1959, obtained his commercial pilot’s license in 1962, and that same day embarked on a remarkable 55-year career in crop dusting. Plane rides became a cherished experience for his daughters and their cousins. They even had the privilege to take the controls on occasion! Eventually, Wayne partnered with his brother Don to establish Hale Aviation in Coalinga, California in 1984. He enjoyed many successful years as one of the top pilots in his field, flying Pawnees, Stearmans, N3Ns, Ag-Cats, Thrush Commanders and turbine Air Tractors. He earned numerous awards at both state and national levels, including CAAA Outstanding Airman Award and Lifetime Member in 1980, lifetime member of QB Pilot Association and was featured in several publications for his exceptional flying skills and professional standards. He was loved and admired by fellow pilots and customers alike. After a rich and rewarding aviation career, Wayne retired in 2015.

Aviation was Wayne’s true passion. He regularly attended the Reno Air Races to cheer on his best friend, Jerry McDonald, as he flew Big Red, and he loved visiting the Ronald Reagan Air Force One Pavilion, sharing his knowledge of the antique planes depicted in the History of the Flying White House mural.

During the off-season, Wayne could often be found on his fishing boat, Hale Kai, exploring Santa Cruz, the Channel Islands, or his favorite spot in Mexico. He cherished the annual salmon fishing trips in Oregon with his friends. Family meant everything to Wayne, and he relished hosting poolside barbecues as the “grill master,” serving up plenty of tri-tip, steaks, country ribs, and all the sides, ensuring that family and friends were well-fed, happy, and having fun, always accompanied by his infectious laughter. Holidays, especially Christmas, were highlights for him, filled with cooking and celebrations, featuring his signature chile verde and festive feasts. On rainy days, the comforting smell of his famous chili would waft through the kitchen, and he took pride in his large vegetable garden and fruit trees, generously sharing his harvest with everyone.

Wayne offered quiet strength and a generous spirit to those he loved. His easygoing attitude, unconditional love, and respect for others left a lasting impact on all who knew him. He had an incredible ability to move on from setbacks, choosing to see the good and humor in life. He never let the small stuff get to him and was quick to lend a hand or offer encouraging words, asking only that others live honorably and pursue their happiness. Some of his favorite mottos included “let it go and be happy,” “do what you love,” and “the plan is… there is no plan!”

Wayne had a unique talent for making others laugh, often sharing a good-natured joke at his own expense. With a sparkle in his eyes, a kind smile, and the best laugh in the world, he always managed to reassure those around him, making us feel that everything would be okay. He loved his family fiercely, and each of us held a special place in his heart. He spoke kindly of everyone, and we will miss his stories and the warmth he brought to our lives.

Wayne was a true legend—a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He is survived by his three daughters, Kerri Swindle, Sherri Hale, and Cindi Grisham; his sister, Claudine Rocha; seven grandchildren, James, Andrew, Samantha, Cameron, Brandon, Brittany, and Sascha; ten great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Don Hale; his sister, Jackie Young; and his grandson, Christian.

A Celebration of Life for Wayne will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Hanford Fraternal Hall (1015 North 10th Avenue, Hanford, CA 93230).

An honorary flyover will be performed at the Hanford Municipal Airport (954 Hanford Armona Road, Hanford, CA 93230) with the time to be announced at a later date.