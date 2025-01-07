Saving Lives Through Dump Training

Lessons from a Recent NorCal Fatality

By George Parker, III

In the aftermath of a recent ag aviation fatality in Northern California during rice application, it’s essential to take pause, reflect on what is happening and then apply that knowledge to what we do everyday. While the NTSB report has yet to be released, specific facts are clear. The accident involved a pilot with less than 500 hours of ag experience flying a turbine Ag-Cat loaded with heavy foliar fertilizer. The aircraft rolled downwind, failed to achieve flight, and struck a set of trailers at the runway’s end. Critically, no attempt was made to dump the load—an action that could have saved both the aircraft and the pilot’s life.

Those who know me know I’ve spent the last five years developing dump training scenarios for ag aviation. My inspiration came partly from transport-category recurrent training models, particularly concepts like the Advanced Qualification Program (AQP) used in commercial airline training. Conversations with my oldest son, a Delta Air Lines 737 First Officer, and insights from Dan Gryder’s push to bring AQP principles to general aviation have been invaluable. Our unique challenge in ag aviation is leveraging our ability to dump a load on command and integrate it into practical training scenarios.

Initially, my goal with these training exercises was simple: reduce runway overruns, minimize aircraft damage, and prevent unnecessary bumps, bruises, and insurance claims. We’ve seen at least four or five avoidable overruns in the 2024 season alone, typically non-fatal. But with Hugh’s passing, the stakes are now tragically clear—we aren’t just saving airplanes; we’re saving lives.

Three Chances to Live

Had the tools outlined in my AQP for Ag Aviation syllabus been part of Hugh’s mental toolbox, he would have had three clear chances to avoid this accident:

Chance One: Pre-Takeoff Mental Briefing

Knowing density altitude (DA), gross weight percentages, and adhering to the 70/50 rule. This is the critical first step to ensuring the aircraft is ready to fly. Chance Two: Recognizing the Tail-Up Point

A key checkpoint in any takeoff run is when the tail comes up. If the tail fails to rise before a predetermined point, the pilot should begin dumping immediately—potentially saving much of the load while ensuring the aircraft will fly. This is covered in my Scenario #3. Chance Three: The Hail Mary Dump

In the final 300-500 feet before overrun, when the impact is imminent, the pilot’s only option is to dump the entire load to get the aircraft airborne. This is my Scenario #6, and it’s designed to save lives even in the most dire circumstances.

Training is Not Optional

I’ve posted the AQP syllabus, including Scenarios #3 and #6, for those who wish to run these exercises. I recommend pilots have at least 200 hours in their aircraft before practicing these scenarios. Training is often pushed aside in the rush of a busy season, but this is a small time investment with life-saving potential. For reference, it took me just one day to train three pilots—30 minutes of briefing, 1.5 hours of flight time per pilot, and a 1.5-hour group debrief.

The success of this training relies on understanding the following:

Human Factors:

Complacency

Habit patterns

Muscle memory

Time Requirements:

Decision time: Choosing to unload.

Choosing to unload. Reaction time: Moving the handle or switch.

Moving the handle or switch. Flow time: Allowing the product to exit and effect change.

Critical Figures:

Manual gate liquid dump rate: ~50-60 gallons per second

~50-60 gallons per second Hydraulic big door dump rate: ~100 gallons per second

~100 gallons per second Speed at 80 mph: ~115 feet per second

~115 feet per second Average unload-to-ground-break distance: 325-450 feet (if executed perfectly, in 3-4 seconds)

The tragic accident in California highlights an unavoidable truth: pilots—particularly rookies—are vulnerable without the right tools. Dump training equips them with life-saving decision-making skills under pressure. This rookie pilot could have been at home with his family today if he had these tools.

I urge everyone to take the time to read the syllabus, watch the videos, and implement this training. A couple of hours of focused effort can make the difference between life and death. As an industry, we owe it to ourselves and Hugh’s memory to ensure that every pilot knows how to use the dump feature when it matters most.