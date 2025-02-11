West Covina, CA - Concorde Battery Corporation is pleased to celebrate Mr. Chris Holder who is being honored as a member of the 2025 South Carolina Aviation Hall of Fame inductee class. Chris is recognized for his unwavering dedication to advancing the industry’s safety and quality through education.

Chris has been passionate about aviation since his childhood. He grew up with a family of aviators who nurtured the enthusiasm. He served in the United States Marine Corps where he worked as an Avionics Weapons Technician and he earned his private pilot’s license in 1983. Chris entered the civilian aviation business in the 1990s. In 1998 Chris founded the South Carolina IA Renewal. This annual in person event has been a resource for A&P IA mechanics to earn their refresher credit annually, in person, free of charge.

Chris Holder will be named to the South Carolina Aviation Hall of Fame on February 13, 2025, during a special ceremony in Greenville, South Carolina. Please join us as we wish him congratulations for this well-deserved recognition.

Concorde Battery Corporation is a battery manufacturer with plants in California and Georgia, serving the world in aviation, renewable energy, and robotic industries and US and foreign militaries.

