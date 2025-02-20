Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch addressed the Young County Republican Party on Feb. 10, discussing the employee-owned aircraft manufacturer’s history and how he sees its future.

Speaking at North Texas College in Graham, Mr. Hirsch highlighted the potential economic threat posed by a proposed 25 percent tariff on Canadian-manufactured aircraft engines—components central to Air Tractor’s production. “The engine comes from Canada. It’s half the value of the airplane,” he said. “If the engine gets a 25 percent import tax, it probably kills the market.”

Air Tractor, which builds specialized aircraft for agricultural, firefighting, and military applications, has already faced significant cost increases due to inflation. “In the past three years, we’ve had to put 25 percent – just over all the inflation – on the price of the airplane,” Mr. Hirsch said, warning that additional tariffs could further erode profitability and impact the company’s international sales.

