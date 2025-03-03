I recently returned from the Canadian Aerial Applicator Association's Annual Convention, which was in conjunction with the NAAA's Spring Board Meeting in Montreal, Canada.

It was a great meeting and was well attended by Canadian operators, Canadian pilots, and the NAAA board members throughout the United States. I am fortunate to be involved with several committees within the NAAA Board, and a recurring theme always presents itself - the next generation of leaders. Industries evolve. Some expand while others face the challenges of contraction, which, in the US, is what is very slowly happening. Nothing groundbreaking, but we are not rapidly expanding like the Brazilians. This begs the question: Where will the next generation of leaders come from, and how can we best engage them to ensure longevity and innovation in aerial application?

We must embrace the new ones coming in and be encouraging while maintaining the reality of agricultural aviation. What about a guy who wants so badly to be involved but whose actions say otherwise? Instead of writing them off, maybe some mentorship needs to come into play. This is two-fold, however. The people wanting to break into ag aviation or leadership positions also need to face the nature of the business. Just because you can fly an airplane doesn't mean you can jump in an ag plane and start getting a paycheck, and just because you serve on your local board doesn't mean you're a leader. Check out the "Rookie, I want to be an Ag Pilot" Facebook page. You'll see examples of great advice for those willing to provide and accept it, and you'll see the opposite. Which category would you fall into?

Recruitment and development efforts mean little if new talent doesn't stay. Retention is crucial, and that requires engagement. New members and/or pilots want to feel valued and see a future. Clear career paths, meaningful work, and a positive, forward-thinking culture can make all the difference.

Beyond attracting new people, we must invest in leadership development. Traditional mentorship programs, where seasoned professionals pass down critical knowledge, are invaluable. Mentorship is where our industry is strong - it's possibly the most effective way.

A shrinking industry presents a unique challenge: Experienced professionals retire or move on (sometimes not, which presents its unique challenges), leaving a vacuum of knowledge and leadership. Institutional expertise risks fading away without a strong pipeline of new talent. This reality calls for a proactive approach to identifying, developing, and retaining future leaders.

Associations can (and have) implemented structured leadership tracks, rotational programs, and ongoing professional development initiatives to prepare their members for leadership roles. Encouraging younger members to take ownership of projects and engage in decision-making early fosters confidence and skill-building. The NAAA embraces this with the Leadership Training Program and C-PAASS certification. I completed the Leadership Training Program in 2012 and made lifelong connections, and I still use many of its lessons today.

Open communication between state associations and their members, operators between other operators and pilots about the industry's challenges and prospects fosters a sense of shared purpose and commitment. By embracing change, investing in people, and maintaining a long-term vision, even shrinking industries can cultivate new individuals and leaders who will drive them forward. The future of ag aviation belongs to those willing to prepare for it today.