Stephen "Stebo" Longino Rodgers, 69, of McCarley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at his home with his wife and children by his side.

Stebo was born August 13, 1955, in Belzoni, to Malcolm Durwood Rodgers and Marie Willoughby Rodgers. He was raised in Belzoni where he graduated from Humphreys Academy. Stebo attended Mississippi State University where he was in the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He worked nearly 50 years as an ag pilot and was the owner of Rodgers Air Service in Belzoni.

Stebo was a member of the Mississippi Agricultural Aviation Association, National Agricultural Aviation Association, and Half-A-Hundred Club. Second to his family and friends, Stebo had a passion for flying (sometimes like a daredevil) and spending hours in the woods turkey hunting. He also loved farming, planting food plots, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. There was never a dull moment when he was around.

