On average, ag aviation makes at least one application to approximately 127 million crop acres, or one-third of the cropland in the U.S.

Citing a study by Texas A&M, Andrew Moore, president of the National Ag Aviation Association says the industry adds $37 billion in yield to the five main row crops. This is just one example of the role ag aviation plays across all of agriculture.

As Moore explains, it’s a 104-year-old industry, with many multi-generation operations and pilot families. In the U.S., there are more than 1,500 aerial application businesses.

Read fully at AgWeb.com