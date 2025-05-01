Alcohol has been a part of human culture for thousands of years, but despite its long history, myths about how it’s made, what’s in it, and what makes it “better” are more common than morning-after headaches.

From vodka’s supposed potato roots to misleading labels that prey on health-conscious consumers, the alcohol industry is drenched in marketing spin and misconceptions. Let’s pour ourselves a shot of the truth and debunk some of the biggest myths swirling around booze.

Myth #1: Vodka Comes from Potatoes

If you’re picturing rows of potato fields dedicated to vodka production, it’s time to clear the fog from your glass. While it’s true that some vodkas—particularly traditional Polish or Russian varieties—are made from potatoes, the majority of vodka on the market today comes from grains like wheat and rye. Corn is another common base, especially in American vodkas like Tito’s.

Why the confusion? Potatoes became associated with vodka when grains were scarce, and they offered an easy alternative. But grains provide a cleaner, more neutral flavor that many distillers prefer. So, unless you’re specifically buying a potato-based vodka (which will usually say so on the label), the odds are that you’re sipping on something distilled from wheat or corn. And no, the base ingredient doesn’t automatically make one vodka better or worse—it’s all about how it’s distilled and filtered.

Myth #2: Non-GMO Labels Mean Higher Quality Booze

Walk through any liquor store, and you’ll see bottles flaunting non-GMO or Organic labels as if that automatically makes them superior. Here’s the thing: a lot of this is pure marketing fluff.

Take wine, for instance. Grapes used in wine production aren’t genetically modified—there are no commercial GMO grapes for winemaking. So, slapping a non-GMO label on a bottle of wine is like advertising that your water is gluten-free. It’s technically true, but it doesn’t mean anything.

The same goes for many other spirits. A non-GMO label on your bottle of vodka or whiskey might seem like a sign of purity. Still, it often just preys on consumer fears rather than offering any actual distinction in quality. The next time you see these labels, remember: it’s not what’s missing from your booze that matters—it’s how it’s made.

Myth #3: More Expensive Means Better Quality

It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that a higher price tag equals better booze. After all, who doesn’t want to believe that the $100 bottle of tequila is smoother, richer, and more sophisticated than the $25 bottle? But price doesn’t always correlate with quality.



Much of what you’re paying for in high-end spirits is branding, packaging, and marketing—not necessarily superior ingredients or production methods. Many mid-range and even budget spirits come from the same distilleries as their pricier counterparts, with slight variations in aging or blending.

Bottom line? Drink what you like, not what costs more.

Myth #4: Cheap Liquor Causes Worse Hangovers

We’ve all heard it: “I can’t drink that cheap stuff—it gives me the worst hangovers!” But let’s be real—hangovers are caused by alcohol, not the price tag on the bottle.

Congeners (chemical byproducts of fermentation), dehydration, and the amount of sugar in the drink can affect your hangover. Darker spirits like bourbon or red wine tend to have more congeners, which might contribute to nastier hangovers. But whether your vodka costs $10 or $50 has little to do with how you feel the next morning.

Often, people blame cheap liquor for hangovers because they drink more of it or mix it with sugary mixers. But if you overindulge in top-shelf spirits, you’re just as likely to wake up regretting your choices. Moderation is the real key here—not the price tag.

Myth #5: Different Wine Labels Mean Totally Different Wines

Wine labels can be mystifying—Cabernet, Merlot, Syrah, Zinfandel. It feels like a whole different language, right? But here’s a little secret: many of these wines come from the same grapes, just processed or labeled differently depending on the region, winemaker, or marketing strategy.

For example, Syrah and Shiraz are the exact same grape. The only difference is that Syrah typically comes from France or regions following French winemaking styles, while Shiraz is often from Australia or styled after Australian methods. Same grape, different label.

Even within regions, the same vineyards might produce grapes for multiple types of wine. Sometimes, it’s just about how long the wine is aged, the barrels used, or the blend of grapes. So, don’t get too hung up on labels or assume one is better than another just because it sounds fancier.

The alcohol industry thrives on myths, half-truths, and marketing gimmicks designed to make you think you’re getting something special. Whether it’s non-GMO vodka, “premium” wine, or blaming cheap booze for your hangover, a lot of what people believe about alcohol doesn’t hold water (or whiskey).



At the end of the day, the best drink is the one you enjoy, not the one with the flashiest label or the highest price tag. So next time you’re in the liquor aisle, skip the marketing hype and go with what tastes good to you. Your wallet—and your hangover—will thank you.