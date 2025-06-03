by Randy Nichols, Traction Marketing

Precision, safety, and new technology were the focus of two Operation SAFE Field Days and Fly-Ins, held in April in Sacramento and Tulare, California.

Tulare & Sacramento, California - Organized by the California Agricultural Aircraft Association (CAAA) and supported by Air Tractor, Capstan Ag, Transland, and Valley Air Crafts, the events featured Fluorometer string analysis and droplet scan software to evaluate spray pattern dispersion and spray droplet spectrum. Presentations and displays highlighted the latest in aerial application technology.

The events brought together aerial applicators, operators, and industry stakeholders with a goal to improve spray accuracy and application practices. Operation S.A.F.E. events aim to elevate aerial spray standards through education, demonstration, and dialogue. Participation from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and county Agricultural Commissioner’s respective staff added regulatory validation to the industry's educational push.

Despite some weather challenges, the verdict was unanimous: Precision application doesn’t just happen—it’s engineered, learned, and perfected. "We had regulators from all over the state,” said Jon Slikker Jr., chief pilot of Vince Dusters near Bakersfield, California, who flew an Air Tractor AT-802 equipped with a SwathPRO™ system in the string test. “They were pretty interested and surprised about how technical and advanced our industry is. We're not a fly-by-night operation here in California. We are professional and conscientious about the environment and what goes on our food.”

With drift mitigation and accurate application as top priorities, Slikker demonstrated SwathPRO Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) technology that enables pilots to manage flow rate and swath width with individual nozzle control.

Jeff Hemeyer of CapstanAG explains, “One of our goals is to position aerial application as ‘precision ag’ that’s done with precision and care. The PWM technology brings a new spray system to ag operators that’s focused on pilot safety, application accuracy, and drift mitigation.”

Demonstrations also included other fixed-wing, rotary, and even unmanned aerial platforms, illustrating the broadening scope of aerial application. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with experts, view aircraft and equipment up close while diving into topics like nozzle selection, spray boom setup, and aerodynamic effects on spray patterns.

The fly-ins showcased the growing commitment across the industry to combine tradition and experience with cutting-edge technology and rigorous education. Dr. Dennis Gardisser, a respected educator in aerial spray dynamics and longtime Operation S.A.F.E. leader, offered technical sessions covering spray deposition, drift management, and the influence of meteorological conditions on application success.

Real-World Impact, Real-World Commitment

Slikker flew the string test using an Air Tractor AT-802, becoming the first pilot in California to deploy SwathPRO in production work. His demonstrations showed how modern technology can deliver safer, more precise applications.

“We do a lot of herbicide work that's really, really super technical, close to a lot of sensitive areas,” he said. “Even the insecticides, we're trying to keep within the field parameters, borders, because of all the other potential things out there.”

New technology allows him to bring customized solutions for these everyday problems. “I'm able to shut off the entire right side of the airplane, and we're able to draw clean, crystal-clear lines down the edge," Slikker said.

Presentations by Transland on advanced dispersion and guidance systems, alongside CapstanAG developments in dynamic boom technology, underscored the fact that the tools to transform aerial application are not only emerging—they are ready for deployment.

As the industry evolves, these events remind us that aerial application leadership isn’t just about having the best aircraft. It's about education, innovation, and a shared commitment to doing the job better, safer, and smarter.

Yet, the ultimate takeaway from the Fly-In was the spirit of collaboration that ran through every demonstration and discussion. Manufacturers, operators, pilots, and regulators came together with a unified goal: to raise the bar for aerial application, one innovation at a time.