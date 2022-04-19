Air Repair Hosts First Responders

Air Repair, out of Cleveland, Mississippi held a public safety education event last month to showcase ag aviation and agricultural aircraft to local first responders. The event was attended by approximately 50 volunteer firemen from Bolivar County, MS as well as the city of Cleveland Volunteer Fire Department, Bolivar County K9/Search and Rescue and Bolivar County Emergency Operations. Glenn Holloway also hosted a showing of the NAAA/NAAREF video directed towards responses to aerial application accidents.

1 of 11

Literature was also distributed by Air Repair covering how to determine aircraft ownership, safely removing a pilot from a downed aircraft, and correct communications to the FAA. 18 of the attendees were guests of Air Repair acting as hosts and guides. The goal of the event was to allow first responders to get up close and personal to an airplane to lower their intimidation factor and give them an entry-level of familiarity. Secondly, Air Repair wanted to give some quick reference to the type of fuel that may be on board, and the type of material, wet or dry, being applied. The presentation was strictly targeted to agricultural aircraft. Afterward, Air Repair gave cockpit tours of two AT-802s that additionally had the side panels removed for structure viewing. A catfish dinner was provided by Air Repair and catered by the Catfish Cabin of Boyle, MS.