FAA Adopting AD for PT6A-34, -34B, -34AG, -114 and -114A Engines

By Graham Lavender
The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for all Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp. (P&WC) PT6A-34, -34B, -34AG, -114, and -114A model turboprop engines. This AD was prompted by several reports of low-time fractures of compressor turbine (CT) blades resulting in loss of power or in-flight shutdown (IFSD) of the engine. This AD requires replacement of certain CT vanes. This AD also requires removal from service of certain CT blades when these blades have been operated with certain CT vanes. The FAA is issuing this AD to address the unsafe condition on these products.

The full document can be downloaded here.2022-08-13

