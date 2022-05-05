A man in South Africa was struck by a AT-502, while the aircraft was making applications, and taken to a local area hospital with extensive injuries. The pilot was unaware the bystander was in the field. Now, the gentleman who was struck is bringing a civil suit against the pilot. Read more on this at PressReader.com
Bystander Hit by Ag Plane in South Africa – Litigation Ensues
