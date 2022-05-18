Home-United StatesSatellite Shutdown Affects AgAv GPS Systems

Satellite Shutdown Affects AgAv GPS Systems

By AgAir Update Staff
0
121

FAA Shutdown of Geostationary Satellite on May 17 Could Affect Some GPS Farming Systems, Including GPS for Ag Aviation

The Federal Aviation Administration and ag services and equipment providers are reminding farmers that next Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS) will put a new geostationary satellite into service. This new satellite, PRN 135, will replace the current WAAS PRN 138 satellite, which will be decommissioned and cease transmissions.

The PRN 135 satellite began WAAS transmissions on April 26, 2022. The new satellite is the Galaxy 30 located at 125 degrees west longitude. PRN 138 will cease WAAS transmissions on May 17.

After this date, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers that have been manually set to receive corrections from PRN 138 will not be able to obtain a differential correction. A different PRN will need to be selected. GNSS applications use GNSS receivers to collect position, velocity and time information.

Read More at: Progressive Farmer

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • Ag Pilot NeededAg Pilot Needed
    Looking for a Thrush qualified ag pilot. No smoking, no drinking, no drama. Must be insurable! Full-time position. Email references to rusty@rustysflyingservice.com[...] Read more »
    Published: May 18, 2022 - 6:40 pm
  • Ag Tip WingletsAg Tip Winglets
    (2) Sets of Ag Tip Winglets for a Thrush or Air Tractor. $2,500 plus freight. Price per set. Call 210-844-4074[...] Read more »
    Published: May 18, 2022 - 6:30 pm
  • Fire Gate Hatfield Hydraulic Drop DoorFire Gate Hatfield Hydraulic Drop Door
    Fire Gate Hatfield Hydraulic Drop Door, USFS / BLM approved, Fits Thrush, Dromader, can be adapted to Air Tractor 502 or 802, excellent condition, with streamlined fairings, all controls included. $9,[...] Read more »
    Published: May 18, 2022 - 6:02 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X