Home-United StatesWatts-Woodland Airport to honor life Milton B. Watts, a Pioneer of Ag...

Watts-Woodland Airport to honor life Milton B. Watts, a Pioneer of Ag Aviation

By AgAir Update Staff
0
78

The Watts-Woodland Airport will be holding a celebration to honor the life of Milton B. Watts, owner and operator of the Watts-Woodland Airport.

Watts, a recognized aviation pioneer and original founder of the Yolo Fliers Club in 1919, passed away on March 7 at the age of 102, according to a press release from the Watts-Woodland Airport.

“Mr. Watts was a pioneer in early ag aviation, aerial firefighting and operated an award-winning Beech aircraft dealership for over 47 years,” the press release read.

Read more at The Daily Democrat

AgAir Update Staffhttp://www.agairupdate.com
RELATED ARTICLES

CURRENT ISSUE

CLASSIFIEDS

  • 400 Brave400 Brave
    2600 TTSN, 170 Prop since new, 500 Since major on engine, ADs all current, New Starter, Alternator and Regulator last summer, Bantam GPS, CP check valves and nozzles, electric fan brake, always hanger[...] Read more »
    Published: May 19, 2022 - 1:49 am
  • Ag Pilot NeededAg Pilot Needed
    Looking for a Thrush qualified ag pilot. No smoking, no drinking, no drama. Must be insurable! Full-time position. Email references to rusty@rustysflyingservice.com[...] Read more »
    Published: May 18, 2022 - 6:40 pm
  • Ag Tip WingletsAg Tip Winglets
    (2) Sets of Ag Tip Winglets for a Thrush or Air Tractor. $2,500 plus freight. Price per set. Call 210-844-4074[...] Read more »
    Published: May 18, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Most Popular

Load more

CONTACT US

475 Myrtle Field Rd.
Perry | GA | 31069
info@marsaylmedia.org

Phone: 478-987-2250
Fax: 478-352-0025
info@agairupdate.com

POPULAR POSTS

Quick Links

X