Watts-Woodland Airport to honor life Milton B. Watts, a Pioneer of Ag Aviation

The Watts-Woodland Airport will be holding a celebration to honor the life of Milton B. Watts, owner and operator of the Watts-Woodland Airport.

Watts, a recognized aviation pioneer and original founder of the Yolo Fliers Club in 1919, passed away on March 7 at the age of 102, according to a press release from the Watts-Woodland Airport.

“Mr. Watts was a pioneer in early ag aviation, aerial firefighting and operated an award-winning Beech aircraft dealership for over 47 years,” the press release read.

