Apply for NAAA’s 2022 ‘Ag Wings of Tomorrow’ Scholarship by Aug. 31, 2022

How does $5,000 sound to help someone pursue their dream of becoming a professional ag pilot? Thanks to the generous support of BASF and Thrush Aircraft, $20,000 in aid is available through the 2022 NAAA “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship Program to assist four aspiring ag pilots in their journey.

NAAA’s “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship Program seeks to strengthen the aerial application industry by helping operator members bring new pilots into the profession and help fund their training. Applicants must be sponsored by an NAAA Operator member. Scholarship recipients may use the proceeds for flight training or aviation or ag-related coursework at a university, college, community college or other institution of higher learning. A stipend for a trainee in an NAAA Operator-sponsored apprentice program is also permissible.

This year, NAAA will award up to four scholarships valued at $5,000 each. Investing in aspiring ag aviators is a win-win for NAAA Operator members and individuals seeking training funds to support their pursuit of becoming a professional ag pilot.

How to Apply

To be considered for the 2022 scholarship, along with completing the two-part application, every applicant must submit:

A letter of recommendation from the NAAA Operator member sponsoring the applicant.

from the NAAA Operator member sponsoring the applicant. An essay of 250 words or less explaining why the applicant wants to pursue a career in agricultural aviation and how they would use NAAA’s “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship to further their education and training.

explaining why the applicant wants to pursue a career in agricultural aviation and how they would use NAAA’s “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship to further their education and training. A one-page résumé or list of activities detailing all agricultural and aviation experiences, education and training.

Last year NAAA awarded $5,000 scholarships to Weston Meise of Moses Lake, Washington; Kolby Pfyl of Orland, California; Autumn Smith of Cozad, Nebraska; and Thomas Wiltz of Lafayette, Louisiana. NAAA will announce the recipients of the 2022 “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarships in December at the Ag Aviation Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee.

To learn more about the 2022 NAAA “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship, review the application instructions at AgAviation.org/scholarship. The application is available for download from the same scholarship webpage. Please contact NAAA at (202) 546-5722 or information@agaviation.org for clarification about any application requirements.

While the applicant must be sponsored by an NAAA Operator member, NAAA membership is not a prerequisite for applying for the scholarship. Still, becoming an NAAA Associate member is an excellent way for candidates to learn more about the industry and augment their training.

The deadline to apply for the 2022 “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship is Aug. 31. The program is administered by NAAA and funded by educational grants from BASF and Thrush.

Optional Photo and Caption

Caption for 2021-AgWings-Scholarship-recipients-2.shp.jpg:

From L-R, Thomas Wiltz, Kolby Pfyl, Weston Meise and Autumn Smith received $5,000 flight-training scholarships after applying for the NAAA “Ag Wings of Tomorrow” Scholarship in 2021. This year, four more scholarships are available thanks to educational grants from BASF and Thrush Aircraft. Visit AgAviation.org/scholarship to apply.